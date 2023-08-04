Niger Coup: LP’s Doyin Okupe Applauds Tinubu Over Military Intervention

Labour Party (LP) chieftain and former director general of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s proposed military invasion in the Niger Republic.

Okupe disclosed this on Friday on his Twitter handle while responding to the political situation in Niger.

He noted that irrespective of who the president is, Nigerians and political leaders must unite in defence of the country.

He added that Tinubu is fighting for the enthronement of democracy in West Africa, and it is a commendable act.

He wrote: “I am not suggesting we go to war with Niger. But Niger cannot rubbish Nigeria. I as a patriot, will not take that. We should not be quiet cos of internal differences & allow this to happen. Presidents are not permanent. We must all protect that seat else it’s not worth fighting for.

“In this period of international conflict, all Nigerians & our political leaders must unite and collectively rise in defence of our Sovereign state. It matters not who the president is.

“The true test of our patriotism is the ability to put aside our domestic differences in times like this and jointly condemn the effrontery & undiplomatic assault from Niger’s military adventurers. President Bola Tinubu is fighting for the enthronement of democracy in West Africa.

“It is a commendable act. This has, from time immemorial, been the established focus and centre point of our foreign policy. We cannot waver now even in spite of economic challenges. We must rebuke and condemn the demeaning of the Nigerian Presidency, especially from countries that we have laboured and committed enormous resources to support the welfare & well being of their citizenry.”