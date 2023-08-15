Niger Coup: “N13bn Lost Weekly Due To Border Closure” – Northern Traders Lament

Northern traders have lamented the loss of about N13bn weekly due to the closure of borders in the region over the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on August 4 ordered the closure of all borders with Niger Republic which the Nigerian Customs have now enforced. The borders include Jibiya in Katsina state, Illelah in Sokoto State and Maigatari in Jigawa State.

Ibrahim Yahaya Dandakata, chairman of the Arewa Economic Forum, in a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, said that the closure’s financial effects are becoming intolerable for traders and urged the federal government to reopen the Maje-Illo border in Kebbi so that they can import goods.

“Since the order by the President to close all the borders with Niger Republic following the announcement of the coup, the consequences have been huge. Northern traders loss N13bn weekly.”

“Trade between Niger and Nigeria is usually informal especially in perishable goods and only last year alone, it is estimated at about N177bn in goods and services like livestock and food items”

“Therefore, further closure of the border will be detrimental to the huge trade going on between these two countries.”

“We hereby appeal to President Tinubu to open the maje-illo border in Kebbi state to enable traders bring in their goods into the country and empower customs to collect import duty thereafter,” he stated.