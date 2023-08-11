Niger Coup: Nigeria Can’t Afford Price Of War — Afenifere Cautions ECOWAS On Military Intervention

Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has called for caution regarding the potential military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) in Niger Republic.

In a communique on Thursday, signed by its leader, Ayo Adebanjo, and its Secretary-General, Sola Ebiseni, the organisation emphasised the need for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in the West African country.

Recall that ECOWAS had kicked against the coup carried out by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, demanding the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The situation has prompted concerns among regional stakeholders, including ECOWAS, which has been considering the deployment of military forces to restore democratic rule in the country.

The group, known for its advocacy and its commitment to the principles of democracy and self-determination, stressed that while restoring democratic system in Niger is vital, military action should be the last resort, preceded by exhaustive diplomatic efforts.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Orders Standby Force To Restore Constitutional Order In Niger

“Afenifere believes that Nigeria cannot afford stand aloof on matters affecting the stability and peace of the West African sub-region, nay Africa, it owes overriding duty to the national interests of Nigeria and her citizens.

“That Nigeria and Niger are not only culturally interrelated but also socioeconomically interdependent. Thus any armed conflict in Niger will have harmful effects on Nigeria.

“Nigeria can ill-afford the price of war in Niger with costs in money, materials and men and collateral damage to the ancient and sustained relationships between our countries.

“Without much ado, Afenifere calls on the ECOWAS to adopt the option of diplomacy in dealing with the issue in the Republic of Niger.

“Afenifere strongly urged the Nigerien military to see the illegality and futility of usurping the sovereignty of the people of Niger to democratically decide who rules them and immediately return to the path of constitutionality, which restricts their duty to the defence of the territorial integrity of the Nigerien state,” the communique read.