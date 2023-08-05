Niger Coup: ‘War Is Not An Option’ — Kano MURIC Cautions Tinubu

The Muslim human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Saturday, cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s planned military invasion in Niger Republic.

MURIC’s reaction is coming on the heels of Tinubu’s request to the Senate to implement an Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) resolution in Niger.

Chairman of MURIC, Kano State chapter, Hassan Indabawa, who made this known in a statement said Niger and Northern Nigeria have unbreakable cultural afflictions; hence, the military would spell doom for both countries.

“Military action should never be an option in solving the problem of change of government in the Niger Republic due to the current and historical relationship between Niger and Nigeria, two brotherly neighbours in West Africa.

“Relations between the two countries are based on a long shared border and common cultural and historical interactions,” the group said.

Recall that following a failed diplomatic talk led by ECOWAS, the Niger junta cut ties with Nigeria.

Last Friday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read Tinubu’s request at the plenary seeking a military intervention in Niger.

However, the request attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians.

On July 26, a military junta replaced Niger’s democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Consequently, ECOWAS, France, and the United States called for the return to democracy in the region.