‘Niger Rep. Has To Handover In Shortest Possible Time’ — ECOWAS Rejects Tiani’s Three-Year Transition Plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, said the three-year power transition plan proposed by Niger Republic’s military junta will not stand.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, spoke on Sunday in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation.

Recall that in a national broadcast on Saturday night, Abdourahmane Tiani, Niger Republic’s self-acclaimed head of state, said the country will return to civilian rule within three years.

The coup leader gave no details of the plan, noting that only the principles for the transition would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the junta.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power. Transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days,” Tiani had said.

READ ALSO: “We’ll Hand Over In Three Years” – Niger Republic Junta Leader, General Tchiani Shuns ECOWAS’ Dialogue

The junta leader spoke after meeting with an ECOWAS delegation led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria’s former head of state.

However, Musah, in reaction to Tiani’s proposal, said ECOWAS would no longer accept prolonged transition periods in the region.

“ECOWAS is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time.

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them,” he said.

Musah also added that the “military aspect is very much on.”