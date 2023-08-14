Niger Rep.: ‘It’s Distressing Tinubu Has No Interest In Wellbeing Of Nigerians’ — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, opined that only a government with no priority for its citizens’ security would go to war.

Information Nigeria reports that the Party’s reaction stemmed from the decision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States to deploy standby military troops for the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger Republic.

Recall that in July, Amadou Abdramane, a colonel-major, head of Niger’s presidential guard announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum from office in a coup.

Debo Ologunagba, National publicity Secretary of the PDP, in reaction, alleged that Tinubu is desperate to plunge Nigeria into war by dragging the country’s military into conflict with Niger Republic.

His words, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongly condemns the desperation by @officialABAT and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to plunge Nigeria into a state of war by dragging our military into a needless conflict with Niger Republic.

“While the PDP frowns at unconstitutional change of government in any part of the world, our party holds that the situation in Niger Republic does not warrant any external peace-keeping effort and does not constitute any threat whatsoever to our national interest to justify committing our already overstretched military to harm’s way in a needless war.

“The insistence of the APC government to go to war in Niger Republic is already heightening tension in Nigeria.

“The PDP holds that nothing else can explain why the APC administration is eager to go to war in Niger Republic while it has practically turned a blind eye to the insecurity situation in our country, even with the mindless killing of over 500 innocent Nigerians in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other states of the federation since May 2023.

“Also distressing is that the APC is ready to deploy billions of naira to prosecute a needless war despite our ailing national economy, crippled production sector, energy crisis, massive unemployment, frightening fall in the value of the naira and excruciating hardship in the country occasioned by its ill-informed, hasty and ill-implemented policies.

“Such can only come from an anti-people administration that has no iota of interest in the security and wellbeing of the nation and its citizens.”