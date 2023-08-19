Niger Republic Citizens Protest In Kano, Caution ECOWAS Against Military Intervention

Kano State-based Nigerien nationals in their numbers, on Saturday, organized a peaceful demonstration to express their opposition to the recent coup in their home country.

The nationals also expressed their endorsement of the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Niger Republic .

Condemning the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum’s democratically elected government, these residents also cautioned against any form of military interference in their nation.

Leader of the peaceful protest, Lawalli Mamman Barma, appealed to the coupists saying, “We demand without condition, the release of the president of Niger Republic, as well as his family and all other kidnapped persons.”

Barma who urged ECOWAS to rescind its decision to enforce military forces in the country, stressed that dialogue is the best approach to resolving conflict than military confrontation.

However, Kano’s Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, dismissed reports about protests by residents of the State.

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the command was not aware of any protest by residents of the city against the proposed troops deployment.

“I am just hearing the report from you on the so-called demonstration by Kano residents because of the political situation in Niger Republic.

READ ALSO: ‘Poor People Are Ingrates, World’s Most Dangerous’ – Apostle Suleman

“You can see we are just coming back from the Passing-Out ceremony of graduands of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where about 169 cadet officers were commissioned by President Tinubu.

“So, frankly speaking I have not given any person or group of residents permit to embark on demonstration because of the political happenings in our next-door neighbour, Niger Republic.

“You can see Kano is a peaceful State and we will continue to provide security to enable residents to move about their businesses without threats to lives and property,” he said.

Meanwhile an ECOWAS delegation, headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar has arrived Niger for talks with the military officers who seized power and ousted Bazoum.

Niger’s governing military council has also confirmed the arrival of ECOWAS representatives.

A plane carrying the delegation landed in Niger’s capital, Niamey, on Saturday, a day after the ECOWAS military chiefs said they were ready to intervene to reinstate Bazoum.

ECOWAS defence chiefs met within the week in Accra, Ghanaian capital, to fine-tune details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.