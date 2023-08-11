Niger Republic: Tinubu Eager For War To Disrupt Tribunal Proceedings — Naja’atu

Former Director Civil Society of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad, says the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) quest to declare war on Niger Republic is a ploy to divert Nigerians’ attention from the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Naja’atu in a statement issued on Thursday, however urged Nigerians to unite in calling the ECOWAS leaders to order by condemning violence and addressing the devastating effects of war on human lives and societies.

“Such despicable action in the name of democracy is not only condemnable, but also unacceptable. Today in Nigeria, we have Tinubu being supported by France after the most controversial election declaration in the history of our country.

READ ALSO: APC Not IDP Camp, Rehabilitation Centre; Be Loyal To Your Boss – Oshiomhole To Deputy Gov., Shaibu

“If Nigeria is at war, Tinubu can declare a state of emergency or a martial law that will allow him to remain in power indefinitely, putting aside any tribunal or judicial process challenging his eligibility to even contest the election.

“With the backing of France and other colonial powers, he will deploy security forces to quail any form of protest to his undemocratic and unconstitutional machinations.

“Tinubu is aware that he is not eligible to contest. The Tribunal judges know this, APC as a political party also knows this. So, why is Tinubu so eager to go to war on behalf of France and with the backing of France in the name of democracy?”