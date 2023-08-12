Niger Republic: We Don’t Want Another War, Nigerians Already Fighting Many — Pastor Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, says Nigerians are already fighting enough battles, hence, the country doesn’t need an additional war.

Adeboye who said this during the Holy Ghost Service of the 71st Annual Convention encouraged the congregation to pray for Nigeria.

Acknowledging that he knows what war looks like, he said, ”We are already fighting many wars in Nigeria, wars against kidnappers and war against terrorists; there are still places in Nigeria today where people go to bed they are not sure they won’t be killed before tomorrow morning.

”We are still fighting wars against some people. If you are a farmer and you plant, to them, what you have planted is food for their cows, and their cows come to eat your harvest, and you complain they kill you.”

”We are still fighting war against hunger, fighting some mysterious wars.

”Surely we don’t want more wars, we want to win the ones we are fighting, and we don’t want fresh wars whether within or outside our borders.”

Information Nigeria reports that the cleric’s comment is not farfetched from the decision of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deploy standby military troops to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

Recall that the military junta defied ECOWAS’ deadline to reinstate the ousted democratic elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, hence the member states decision.