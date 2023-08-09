Nigerian Comedian Josh2Funny Thrills Audience At America’s Got Talent (Video)

Nigerian comedian and the brains behind the #DontLeaveMe skit, Josh2funny, has left judges and audience at America’s Got Talent in fits of uncontrollable laughter with his hilarious performance.

On episode 10 of America’s Got Talent, the Nigerian comedian delivered three unusual jokes, which was a mix of the “Fastest Rapper in the World,” the “Fastest Reader in the World,” and a dash of the “Best Magician in the World.”

During his first appearance, Josh2funny worked his comedic wizardry, saying he would perform as a fast reader, dramatically placing three books in front of him and comically pretending to read them at lightning speed.

Although Josh2funny did not progress to the next round, his unconventional approach left the judges bewildered. Both judges and the audience acknowledged his comedic brilliance.

Simon Cowell, who usually reserves his praise, rose from his seat to applaud with the crowd.

Cowell also granted three “yeses” to the comedian on behalf of his fellow judges, a decision the others contested.

