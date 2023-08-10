Nigerians Spent N482m On Movies In Cinemas In July – Official

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) says it generated N482m as revenue across all cinemas in Nigeria in July.

The CEAN National Chairperson, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Ajayi said total viewer admission in cinemas across the federation within the month under review was 218,395.

The chairperson told NAN that cinemas experienced a slight increase in patronage in July due to the numerous public holidays.

He encouraged more Nigerians to consider visiting the cinemas during their leisure to unwind.

“We recorded a total sales of N482,528,117 for July with 218,395 viewers in the cinemas. The cinemas are not doing bad, but we encourage more Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas,” he said.

He said the movies to be exhibited in cinemas for August are Akudaaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.

NAN reports that the amount generated in July is lower than the N567m generated in June.

Also, while the total viewer admission in cinemas in July was 218,395, it was lower in June by 210,299.