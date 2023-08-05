Nigeria’s D’Tigress Win Fourth Consecutive Afrobasket Title

Nigeria have won the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship, making it a record fourth title in a row.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that D’Tigress defeated Senegal 84-74 to win the competition that was held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigeria are now the second African side, after Senegal (1974 to 1981), to have won the championship four consecutive times.

The team clinched the crown in 2017, 2019, and 2021 before the most recent feat at the BK Arena.

Nigeria started the game on a good pace, winning 19-10 in the first quarter. At half-time, it was 43-31 in the D’Tigress’ favour.

Meanwhile, after the break, the Senegalese clawed back into the game. That gave them a 62-57 lead after the third quarter.

With just a quarter left, Coach Rena Wakama’s team fought stoutly to overpower their opponents and ended the game with a 10-point win.

Today’s victory means the Wakama is the first female coach to win the Women’s Afrobasket competition, weeks after she was appointed to lead the side.

She was not the only person that made history with the win. Amy Okonkwo also earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize for her impressive showing in the East African nation.

En route to the final of the championship, the D’Tigress overpowered hosts Rwanda. Before then, they also beat Mozambique in the quarter-final.

They were in Group D of the tournament alongside Egypt and Congo DR.