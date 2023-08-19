Nkem Owoh Loses 24-Year-Old Daughter, Announces Burial

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has announced the burial arrangements for his daughter, Kosisochukwu, who passed away on June 28 after a brief illness.

The 24-year-old’s funeral is scheduled to take place on August 24, according to a poster shared online.

The burial details indicated that Kosisochukwu would be laid to rest in their hometown in Enugu State.

“The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter,” it reads.

Fans of the movie star have taken to the comment section of the post to extend their condolences to the family.

