NLC Protest: DSS Operatives Occupy Lagos Assembly

Personnel of the Department of State Services have arrived the Lagos State Assembly complex, where members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are presently protesting.

The protesters were also heard chanting “You must go” in the course of the procession.

As the demonstrators gathered at the gate’s entry, the operatives were seen on the complex’s grounds.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of Lagos State, had earlier spoken to the union members and sued for restraint.

Information Nigeria understands that angry NLC protesters also pulled down the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja to gain entrance into the building.