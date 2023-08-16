NNPC Secures $3bn Emergency Loan To Stabilise The Naira

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has secured a $3 billion crude repayment loan to support the naira and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

NNPC Limited secured the crude-for-cash funding from AFRIEXIM bank headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

“The NNPC Ltd. and AfriEXIM bank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan,” NNPC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The signing, which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.”

READ ALSO: Forex: CBN Moves To Stop Naira Free Fall

The facility will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilising the exchange rate market.

The loan is also expected to help stabilise the foreign exchange market, enable authorities to meet forex demand, and improve the value of the Nigerian currency.

In addition, the loan will save Nigeria from approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans, and bring respite to the local currency, which had depreciated significantly against the dollar over the past week.

Recall that the naira depreciated on Friday to close the week at an all-time low of N950 to the dollar at the parallel market