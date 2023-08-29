NNPP BoT Suspends Kwankwaso Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended its candidate in the Feb. 25 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party activities.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Kwankwaso’s suspension was announced on Tuesday at the end of a parallel National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Lagos State.

The NNPP BoT also suspended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and appointed new officers, which include Agbo Major as the acting national chairman with 18 others.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Babayo Muhammed Abdullahi, secretary of the BoT, accused Kwankwaso of engaging in political discussions with President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), without the board’s authorisation.

Abdullahi said the party’s BoT has stripped Kwankwaso of national leader recognition.

He added that the memorandum of understanding signed by different groups in the party in the build to the 2023 election has been voided.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Abdullahi, said: “The BoT decided that material evidence in the public sector affirmed that Kwankwaso was involved in anti-party activities in various meetings, suggesting political discussions with the President, Atiku and Obi without authorisation from the board.

“This has earned him six months suspension pending the outcome of the investigation by the disciplinary committee.”