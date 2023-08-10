Not A Fan Of El-Rufai, He Should Write Undertaking Before Ministerial Confirmation – Okupe

Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, has urged the Senate to direct ministerial nominee, Nasir El-Rufai to write an undertaking before his confirmation.

He opined that the former Kaduna State Governor should be made to sign an undertaking not to make comments on religion.

Okupe also urged the Senate via X to reconsider its decision to drop El-Rufai as a minister since he has the capacity to handle the power crisis in Nigeria.

“I am not a fan of Mallam El-Rufai, whom I consider to be a radical of some sort and who has in the recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.

READ ALSO: IGP Egbetokun Re-appoints Adejobi As Force PRO

“Still, very few people will doubt El-Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform.

“The Senate may insist on an undertaking from him before his confirmation that while in office as minister, he will refrain from making any comments or remarks on religion.

“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.

“If any Nigerian can fix our energy problems, former Governor El-Rufai is certainly one of such people,” he tweeted.

Recall that the Senate had refused to confirm El-Rufai out of the 48-man ministerial list nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, due to security reasons.