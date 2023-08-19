“Nothing Will Happen To President Bazoum” – Niger Rep. Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has stated that detained President, Mohamed Bazoum will not die, pending his time with the coup.

Zeine, stated this on Friday, in an interview with The New York Times, saying, “Nothing will happen to him because we don’t have a tradition of violence in Niger.”

He also added that the new leaders of Niger have no plans to collaborate with Russia or the Wagner group, backed by the Kremlin.

However, The New York Times stated that the coup leaders’ reported actions, which included cutting off water and electricity to Bazoum’s residence and alleged threats to his life.

Reacting to these reports, the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, warned of “grave consequences” if Bazoum’s health deteriorates.

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, there are concerns over Bazoum’s health and status prompted inquiries from the media.

The spokesman to the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said, “I’ve spoken to someone who speaks to him regularly. And, yes, as far as we know, we have no indication to say that he’s not alive. So, as far as I know, he’s alive.”