Nothing Wrong With Akpabio’s Recess Allowance Comment, Senators Deserve Whatever Is Given To Them — Ex-Federal Lawmakers

Some former members of the National Assembly under the aegis of The Initiatives, have backed Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid the criticism trailing his comment on senators’ recess allowance.

Recall that Akpabio was heavily criticised after telling his colleagues on live television that money had been sent to them to enjoy their holiday.

Nigerians faulted the comment as insensitive since its a period citizens are struggling with the rising cost of living.

Eseme Eyiboh, the Dean, Faculty Board of The Initiatives, said the senators deserved the holiday bonus, having worked for two months without pay.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Eyiboh said, “Whatever is given to them, whether as salaries, allowances or whatever it is, they deserve it.

“The worker deserves his wages. If you allow a senator to go on holiday in a time like this, some senatorial districts have as much as 18 local government areas. If a senator goes to his senatorial district now without salary, don’t you know what will happen to him?”