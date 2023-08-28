NURTW Lifts Suspension On MC Oluomo, Others

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has lifted the suspension order slammed on the Lagos state chairman of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) and other members by former president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

The suspension order was lifted by the newly inaugurated National President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, in his inaugural address in Abuja.

According to him, the suspension, which was given during the tenure of Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa was slammed on those he termed as enemies.

Agbede noted that the suspensions were illegal, adding in particular that MC Oluomo was unfairly treated, and therefore begged him to return to the union.

The new NURTW boss accused his predecessor of misusing power and destroying the union, particularly in the southwest.

“One of the main problems created by Baruwa was the arbitrary suspension and expulsion of members perceived as his enemies.

“Through this has destroyed the union, especially in the southwest. So, I, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, on behalf of other members of my executive, leaders and members of our union throughout the country, hereby lift the illegal suspension of our esteemed members throughout the country.

“Of particular concern is the suspension of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, the Lagos state chairman of our union. He was unfairly treated by Alhaji Baruwa. It was a pure case of misuse of power. We hereby appeal to Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya to come back home. NURTW is one big family and that is where you belong,” he said.

Speaking on his plans for the union, the new NURTW boss said they are ready to cooperate with all state governments as well as the federal governments and bring the union back on track.

“By the special grace of God, we shall be meeting all the governors in southwest for discussion on how to work together. We will cooperate with them in Oyo, Ogun,O Lagos,Ondo and Ekiti to get our union back on track. It is a new dawn in NURTW.”

“I have worked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu before and it was beneficial so now that we are both at the national level we shall replicate some things we did in Lagos. For instance, we took part in the success story of BRT program and some of LAMATA projects. We shall replicate the same thing at the federal level,” he stated.