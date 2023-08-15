Ojajuni Slams Akeredolu Over Purchase Of Vehicles For Ondo Lawmakers

Labour Party governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, has condemned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his “reckless spending”.

Ojajuni particularly expressed disgust at Governor Akeredolu’s purchase of vehicles for members of the State’s House of Assembly during the nation’s challenging period, especially while state’s civil servants are still being owed salaries.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by Odira Mbanefo, Head of Media, PEJO Team, the governorship aspirant decried Akeredolu’s inability to provide palliatives for the state citizens following the negative impact of the fuel subsidy removal which has caused untold hardship on Ondolites.

The statement read, “The attention of the PEJO Media office has been drawn to the reckless spending of the Governor of Ondo State.

“The purchase of vehicles for House of Assembly members while workers and employees in the state are being owed is uncalled for.

“We find this act as yet a transactional work poorly done. Since the hike of fuel prices, no palliative has been given to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, and yet a government elected by its people has the tenacity to purchase vehicles in this difficult time,” he stated

“PEJO Media office sees this as not in the interest of Ondolites and therefore calls on all good people of the Sunshine State to rise and speak up.

“We, therefore, task the government of Ondo to work for the interest of the good people of Ondo instead of suffering them, and if they feel they can not continue, then they should resign and let us breathe,” he urged.