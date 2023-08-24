Okada Rider Allegedly Kidnaps Nigerian Air Force Officer

A 27-year-old okada rider identified as Mohammed Amine was arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping an officer of the Nigerian Air Force.

Amine is facing a two-count charge of abduction and breach of peace. During the court session, the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, said that the defendant committed the offence on August 9 at about 9:40 p.m. in the Badagry area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly abducted one Reuben Robinson of 653 Nigerian Air Force, Ahanve, Badagry, to an unknown destination against his consent.

According to him, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by taking the complainant to an unknown destination with his TVS motorcycle with registration number BDG 737 QP.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 21 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Amine, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until September 14 for mention.

He said the surety must be gainfully employed with a tax address verification of two years.