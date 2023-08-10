Okonjo-Iweala Debunks Being Threatened After Visiting Tinubu

Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has disowned a letter claiming she was threatened after a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that on Tuesday, Okonjo-Iweala visited Tinubu for the second time since his office assumption, at the State House, Abuja.

Information Nigeria reports that the former minister of finance last met with the President in June when they both attended a leadership summit held in Paris, France.

However, speaking after this week’s meeting, Okonjo-Iweala said her visit was not in the capacity of the WTO DG.

Moments after the visit, a letter falsely credited to the WTO DG appeared on social media, especially WhatsApp.

In the letter, Okonjo-Iweala purportedly lamented how she had been allegedly receiving “toxic” calls and messages denigrating her for visiting the President.

“A visit I made for the good of our dear nation is what they are using to threaten my life and family. You don’t recognise someone as your president yet begging him to save you from the hands of killers in your region,” the circulating letter read.

In a quick reaction in a post via X on Wednesday, she said the statement was “falsely designed” to create mischief among Nigerians.

“It has just been brought to my attention that there is a false statement circulating on WhatsApp attributed to me saying that I am being attacked for my visit to President Tinubu,” she tweeted .

“That statement circulating is false, in fact wickedly designed to create mischief among Nigerians. Please disregard the statement.”