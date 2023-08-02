Ondo Poly Student Narrates Ordeal In Kidnappers Den, Says She Lost Her Memory

Odey Olayemi, a 23-year-old student of the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, has narrated her ordeal in the den of kidnappers where she spent seven days in captivity.

While speaking to reporters at the office of the Ondo State Network Security Agency (Amotekun) in Akure, it was noted that N350,000 was paid to secure her release from the abductors.

According to Odey, she was abducted while on her way to farm in Ago-Oyinbo village, Akure North Local Government Area.

Revealing she experienced hell in the hands of the kidnappers, she said, “I was in the village to help my sisters before our resumption date to get some funds back to school, but on that fateful day, we were at the farm and we saw three men heading our way.

“I told my sisters that I was going to run but they said I shouldn’t go anywhere and that they were not going to do anything. When they got to us, they asked us to kneel and we obeyed them.

“At that moment, we started begging them. Two of them were with guns and the third one was with a cutlass. They asked me to start following them and they picked a cassava stick and began to beat me.”

She furthered that the kidnappers threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate with them when demanding ransom.

“I spent seven days with them and they asked for my dad’s mobile number but I did not know it off-hand. I lost my memory because of the tension.

“But when I gave them my number, they began to call my phone. It rang but nobody picked it up. Later, one of my sisters that came from Akure to our village picked up the call and she was informed that I’d been kidnapped and I’m with them.

“It was my sister that went to report before the Amotekun swung into action and the community raised N350,000 before I was released following a manhunt by the corps.”

Adetunji Adeleye, the Amotekun Commander in the State, said the operatives of the corps were able to rescue the victim following a manhunt.

Adeleye said his men had to cross a river through a forest to apprehend the suspects and that some other victims who were abducted by the kidnappers were also rescued.