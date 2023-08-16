One Dead, Others Injured, Fainted As Philanthropist Gives Alms in Kano

At least one person has reportedly died, while many others sustained injuries when a philanthropist was sharing alms with some less privileged persons along Bukavo Barracks, Katsina road in Kano State.

The incident was said to have occurred as a result of the congestion of individuals who filled a fenced environment in anticipation of getting their own share of the alms.

The philanthropist, Haruna Maje, owner of Nasara Maje Trucks Company, was said to be sharing his yearly alm (Zakkat) with the needy when the incident happened.

According to The Punch, the amount being shared was cash ranging from N5,000, N3,000, N2,000, and N1,000 per person depending on the giver’s self-judgment of one’s situation and looks.

According to security officials at the venue, the process began on Tuesday peacefully and was well coordinated but went sideways on Wednesday, due to the impatience of the people who besieged the place.

“They were settled sitting down in a queue before the ones at the back started going forward and then everything went scattered.

“Also, those who collected yesterday have told many others who came today to congest the place.

“So far, one person was dead, a cripple, and many have been brought out in a bad situation as some of them sustained injuries and others fainted.”