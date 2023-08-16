One Dead, Three Missing As Seplat Oil Rig Collapses In Delta

There was a casualty on Tuesday when an oil rig belonging to Seplat Energy Plc collapsed in Delta State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the affected oil rig is located near Ovhor in the State.

According to a statement issued by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown, disclosed that 92 of the 96-member crew were accounted for and safe.

The company, however, noted that one person died in the incident while three of its crew members are still missing as of reporting time.

“Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig “Majestic” early this morning. Seplat, the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture, contracted the rig.

“It was in transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized.

“92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing”, the company wrote on Twitter.