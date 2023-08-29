Only Obi Has Solutions To Nigeria’s Problems, Will Soon Be Declared President — Abure To US-Based Nigerians

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, says the 2023 presidential candidate of the Party, Peter Obi, will be declared president of Nigeria by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Obi who came third in the February 25 election and the LP are challenging the outcome of the poll and asking the court to nullify the victory that birthed Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as President.

Abure who is on a tour to the United Kingdom and United States (US) spoke while addressing some Nigerians in the US, said the judgment by the tribunal is expected to come on or before September 16.

His words: “Following Peter Obi’s participation in the 2023 general election, we changed the political narratives in Nigeria. We gave them a run for their money.

“They have murdered sleep and they will sleep no more. They have stolen what is not for them and they will not sleep until we recover it all.

“We are expecting judgment between now and the 16th of September. And I am very sure Peter Obi will become President.

“Without sounding immodest, since they took over, things are now worse. The only party and the only candidate that has solutions to the challenges of the country is the Labour Party and Peter Obi. And so we still believe that things will change in Nigeria.

“I want to say that we should not lose hope, we should not be discouraged. The hope is still alive and I am confident that Peter Obi will be president.”