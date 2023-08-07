Osun Govt. Supports Workplace Breastfeeding For Nursing Mothers

Wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke, has restated the commitment of her husband, Governor Ademola Adeleke, to actions that will enable working class nursing mothers to breastfeed their children during office hours.

Adeleke, who observed that working mothers often struggle to balance child-care and their work responsibilities, noted that some governments and workplaces are already making it easier for nursing mothers to combine both tasks without any suffering.

Speaking at the kick-off of the breastfeeding week held at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo on Monday, Adeleke encouraged nursing mothers to breastfeed their babies exclusively for the first six months

She further said, “Let me assure you that if you breastfed your baby, breast milk provide all the food and water that your baby needs during the first six months of life and protect your baby from many illnesses such as diarrhoea and respiratory infections and malnutrition, this is for the benefit of our children who are the future of the state.

“The governor is prepared to put in place an enduring health system that will strengthen actions to enable, promote and support breastfeeding for working parents as an investment in the health of the State.”

During the lecture, the state Family Planning Coordinator, Ololade Abatan, urged nursing mothers to show more commitment to breastfeeding, saying having two breasts was not to beautify women, but for them to feed their babies and husbands.

Abatan, who said plans for breastfeeding should start right from when a woman is pregnant, called on nursing mothers to eat balanced diet meals and observed cleanliness for the babies to have healthy breast milk.