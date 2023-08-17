Osun: ‘This Isn’t Time To Marry Second, Third Wife’ – Gov. Adeleke Warns Newly Sworn-In LG Committee Members

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has warned all Local Government (LG) caretaker committee members in the State not to be financially reckless, hence, as this is not a time to marry more wives.

Sounding the note of warning during the swearing in of the committee members at the State Government Secretariat, Abere, he added that anyone found engaging in corrupt practices would be severely sanctioned.

His words: “Very important is the issue of financial discipline. This is not the time to marry a second or third wife. This is a time of financial prudence. Anyone found engaging in corrupt practices will be severely sanctioned.

“Your appointment is part of the process by my administration to kick-start a process that will produce a democratically elected local government system.

“I am directing you to hit the ground running by developing your respective local government areas through developmental initiatives.”

Recalling that his administration came on board at a time of constitutional crisis at the local government level, the Governor lamented that the previous government grossly violated the constitution and the law by conducting local government elections after its defeat.

Insisting that the election was a sham and a waste of billions of taxpayers’ money, Adeleke held that the former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration did not comply with the specific provisions of the law.

“Our administration adopted legal routes to dismantle the inherited illegality. And as a government committed to upholding the constitution, we have mapped out a sustainable process that will fully restore normalcy to the local government system.

“As you are taking office today, you are to take note of the following.

“You and your team must fashion out a local copy of the five point agenda for implementation in your local government. This will help to deepen the reach and touch of our administration across the State;

“You can also make a difference by developing local development plans for your local areas. This will help to take care of your local peculiarities,” Adeleke added.

Recall that on August 15, 2022, the Oyetola administration conducted a local government election in Osun.

The election, which was boycotted by all the political parties in the State, except the All Progressives Congress, saw the party claiming an overwhelming victory.

However, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party, and other parties sought legal redress which was granted by the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo.

The local government election which was thereby declared illegal made the Adeleke administration appoint Council Managers.