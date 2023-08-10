Oyo Assembly Passes Bill To Grant Public Holidays For Traditional Worshippers

The Oyo State House of Assembly has passed and approved a bill to grant special public holidays for traditional worshippers in the State to celebrate Isese Day annually.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the bill was passed on Wednesday to adherents of traditional religion in the state.

However, the motion, was read before the lawmakers by the Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Onaolapo.

The lawmakers stressed the importance of dedicating a day for adherents of traditional religion to celebrate as it is for Christians and Muslims across the country.

Hon. Sanjo also noted that some states in the Southwest region had already done so, stressing the need to respect the beliefs of traditional religious worshippers.

It was gathered that the State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had promised to sign the bill into law once passed by the state House of Assembly.

In July, the Ogun State House of Assembly approved a special holiday for Isese in the state, years after their predecessors in the chamber had declined requests to do so.

The holiday was fixed for August 20 annually for adherents of traditional religions to celebrate.