Party Members Defecting To APC In Search Of Daily Bread — Ondo PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has disclosed that some of its members are exiting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for survival and political relevance.

The Party’s state chairman, Fatai Adams, stated this on Tuesday, in an interview with journalists in Akure, said the PDP’s leadership was not worried about the defections.

Adams who said there was no cause for alarm, predicted that members who were leaving in droves would soon return.

“Some of them (PDP members) are on a voyage to seek political relevance or daily bread, and when it is not forthcoming, they will come back.

“What is happening is not strange. When a party loses a big election like the presidential election, such defection is bound to happen. Some are leaving, some are coming in. That is politics.

“We have no cause to worry over the defection. What was the contribution of those defectors in the last elections? We will bounce back in the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adams disclosed that PDP had conducted its primaries to elect candidates for next year’s local government elections in the state.

According to him, candidates for the councillorship and chairmanship emerged in transparent elections monitored by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).