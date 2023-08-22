Peter Obi Denies Coalition With Atiku, Kwankwaso Against APC

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has spoken amidst the report alleging that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to challenge the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Report spread over the internet that the trio were looking at the possibility of an alliance which would enable them to present a formidable stand against the APC.

Speaking at a mega rally in Edo State ahead of the local government elections in the state, Obi told hundreds of party supporters that some of the things they are hearing everywhere were rumours.

“Labour Party will continue to grow. We will continue to go stronger (and) better. Half of the things you are hearing everywhere are rumours, don’t listen to them. We are committed to building a better and a new Nigeria where we will move Nigeria from consumption to production,” Obi said to loud cheers from the crowd.

The allegation comes less than six months after the February 25 presidential election in which Obi emerged third behind the eventual winner, President Tinubu of APC and second-placed Atiku of People Democratic Party, PDP.

The results, according to the final declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), put Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in fourth place.

Both Atiku and Obi are challenging the results declared by INEC in court, with the tribunal reserving judgement in the suits after the parties concerned concluded their arguments and submitted their final written addresses.