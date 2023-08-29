Police Arrest Over 100 ‘Gay Suspects’ At Wedding Ceremony In Delta

Operatives of Delta Police Command has said that it has arrested over 100 gay suspects in the South-South state.

In a tweet via its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the command said the suspects were arrested at a suspected gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in the state.

The command added that the suspects would soon be paraded for the whole world to see them.

READ MORE: Court Remands Man For Calling Friend Gay In Kano

“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony.

“We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects,” it captioned.

https://t.co/Jv8vSx1si1 The Link to the Live Video on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/edUMJqbxg6 — Delta State Police Command (@DeltaPoliceNG) August 29, 2023

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that since the anti-gay law was passed in 2014, homosexuals have been arrested and paraded by security operatives in the country.

On 31st of December 2021, Police cracked down on homosexuals in a hidden brothel in Isolo, Lagos.

19 young people were in 2022 arrested in Kano for allegedly attending a same-sex wedding.