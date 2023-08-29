Police Arrest Over 100 ‘Gay Suspects’ At Wedding Ceremony In Delta

By
Alex Adedamola
-

Operatives of Delta Police Command has said that it has arrested over 100 gay suspects in the South-South state.

In a tweet via its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the command said the suspects were arrested at a suspected gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in the state.

The command added that the suspects would soon be paraded for the whole world to see them.

“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony.

“We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects,” it captioned.

 

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that since the anti-gay law was passed in 2014, homosexuals have been arrested and paraded by security operatives in the country.

On 31st of December 2021, Police cracked down on homosexuals in a hidden brothel in Isolo, Lagos.

19 young people were in 2022 arrested in Kano for allegedly attending a same-sex wedding.

 

