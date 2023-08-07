Police Arrest Photographer With Human Parts In Ondo

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspect was reportedly arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West local government area of the state.

It was gathered that a human head was discovered in a sack hidden inside the room of the suspect in a rented apartment in the area.

According to Vanguard report, the children of the landlord of the apartment who discovered the human part, raised the alarm and police detectives were invited.

A search by the police detectives, resulted in the discovery of human parts and other items suspected to be charm and human blood.

READ MORE: Fraudster Murders Police Officer In Ondo

The suspect reportedly confessed ownership of the of the strange items found in his possession.

Franklin said he owned and bought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

When contacted, the police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that “the suspect was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound, the landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag. When he did, a human skull was found in the bag.

“After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a Native Doctor in Osun State to enhance his Business. Investigation is on going and the suspect is in custody,” she said.