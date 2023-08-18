Police Confirm Death Of Female Evangelist During Marathon Sex With Church General Overseer In Abia

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Abia State, have confirmed the death of a female evangelist in an Aba hotel after a sex session with the General Overseer of her church believed to be a Bishop.

The Abia State Police Command, via the Police Public Relations Officer, Chinaka Maureen, in a statement on Thursday, said the mother of five died during the sex session last Saturday night.

“On the 13th of August, 2023, at approximately 09:30 AM, Mr Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isiala Ngwa Police Division that an incident had occurred.

“It was revealed that on the evening of the 12th of August, 2023, around 09:25 PM, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isialangwa LGA, Abia. Happiness Echieze was 43 years old.

“Further details provided by Mr. Akpan indicated that on the same date, around midnight, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze. She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene.

“We hereby inform the public that immediate preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter. The deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination.

“Additionally, we wish to convey that the suspected individual, in this case, has been apprehended and the case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigations,” the statement read.