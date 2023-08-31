Police Intercept Truckload Of Indian Hemp In Jos

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday, said that its patrol team intercepted a truckload of suspected Indian hemp in the Kwata axis of the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

It also said that four suspects were apprehended after a hot chase by its personnel.

This was disclosed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, in Jos, the state capital.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Okoro Julius Alawari’s operational strategy has started yielding positive results in the state.

“On August 30, 2023, at approximately 10:45 am, the Eagle Eye Patrol Unit of Plateau Police Command received credible intelligence from an informant that a truck was suspected to be sighted about to offload its consignment suspected to be Indian hemp into two other smaller vehicles at the HBC Resort, Kwata axis of Jos South Local Government Area.

“On receipt of the intelligence, the operatives of the unit, led by ASP Taiwo Ganiyu Bamidele, rushed to the scene and intercepted the truck with registration number LAGOS KJA-450-XG, a Sharon vehicle with registration number ABUJA RSH-334-PJX, and a Golf Volkswagen with registration number LAGOS AKD-731-AT.

“Upon sighting the officers, the suspects took to their heels. However, four suspects were apprehended after a hot chase. When the vehicles were searched, 100 bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp hidden under gin cartons were recovered.

“The suspects, vehicles, and exhibits are currently in police custody. Meanwhile, efforts are intensifying to apprehend the fleeing suspects as the investigation continues.”