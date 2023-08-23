Police Nab Officer For Assaulting Motorist In Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command, on Wednesday, arrested an Inspector of Police for assaulting a young man.

The incident which happened in Owerri, sparked reactions as many condemned the inhuman act meted out to the victim who is a motorist.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, however ordered for the immediate arrest of the officer after several calls for his reprimand was recieved.

Henry Okoye, the spokesperson for the police in the State, relayed Berde’s condemnation saying the officer’s conduct was unprofessional and unacceptable.

“The attention of Imo State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video with a caption; ”Nigeria Police can Never be Your Friend Especially the Ones in Owerri”, where a Police Inspector alleged to be serving in Imo State was seen forcefully removing the cap of a young man and slapping him several times on his face.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+), condemns this irritating act in totality as it highly contradicts the professional ethics and code of conduct of the Force. The Nigeria Police Force is a highly disciplined organisation and will never tolerate the misconduct of the officer seen in the video.

“To this effect, the CP has mandated his monitoring team to investigate and identify the officer for necessary disciplinary action. More so, the victim is encouraged to call the PPRO Imo on 08148024755 or come to the Police Public Relations Department Owerri and make his complaint.”

Meanwhile, a few hours later, the police spokesman announced that the erring cop had been identified and arrested.

Okoye who said the cop is currently undergoing an orderly room trial, confirmed that “the irritating incident happened in Owerri. The recalcitrant Inspector has been identified; he is currently undergoing orderly room trial after which necessary disciplinary action will be taken against him.”