Police Nab Rivers Pastor Over Billboard Electrocution Of Members As Advert Agency Seals Church

Police operatives in Rivers State have announced the arrest of a Pastor (name undisclosed), over the electrocution of some people in the State.

Information Nigeria had reported how about nine men were electrocuted on Monday when a metal billboard they were mounting for the new-generation church came in contact with a high-tension cable.

The incident happened in the Rumuosi area of Obiri-Kwere in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

Five of them died on the spot while four were rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The cleric is said to be the Assistant Pastor of the church and the victims are believed to be members of his church.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

“Yes, I can confirm that the assistant pastor of the Church has been arrested.

“He is in the custody of the China Police Division as we speak. An investigation is still ongoing,” she said.

Also, officials of the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency (RSAA), on Tuesday, sealed the church.

Sealed also was the billboard stand which was still at the scene of electrocution along the Obiri-Kwere stretch of the East-West Road, as the two areas had been cordoned off with tapes.

Anthony Okeah, Managing Director of the RSAA, said no approval was given for the installation of the billboard.

He warned those engaging in such form of outdoor advertising without the agency’s approval to desist forthwith, saying defaulters would be sanctioned.

“If you must practise advertisement, you must go the right way. You must be certified and you must abide by the rules and regulations of the signage agency,” he said.