Police Rescue Kidnapped Students, Resident From Bandits’ Den in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has rescued two kidnapped students at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, and one other victim from their captors.

The command spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, in a statement, said the command rescued the students, Ibrahim Abdulwaheed, Abdulrahman Abdulwasiu, and one Malam Dauda Magini, after a distress call.

“The fact of the case is that on August 3, 2023, at about 0209hrs, bandits in their numbers, wielding weapons, invaded Bayan Radio quarters, situated on the fringes of Dutsinma LGA, and kidnapped the aforementioned victims.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, promptly mobilized and deployed the Area Commander Dutsinma, DPO Dutsinma, and the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Andrew Alphouse, to the scene for a search and rescue mission led by the Area Commander to locate and safely rescue the kidnapped victims,” the statement read in part.

He added that the operatives went to the scene for a search on a rescue mission led by the Area Commander to locate and safely rescue the kidnapped victims.

Aliyu also said that the rescue team combed through the bush, successfully located the kidnapped victims, and rescued them unhurt.

He said that they were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.