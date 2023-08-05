Policeman Shoots Father Of Three Dead In Rivers, Command Begins Probe

An operative attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron in Gombe State has reportedly shot a father of three dead near a popular bar in Elekahia, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident was said to have occurred when the deceased identified as Olafuro Peterside went on an outing with his family.

According to The Punch, the policeman who was in company of another (both from PMF 43-Squadron, Gombe) was on special duty in Rivers.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Three Kidnap Victims, Arrest Two Suspects In Abia

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident on Saturday morning.

She however said from information available to her, the operatives shot into the air following an alarm raised by some residents that armed robbers were operating in the area.

“Yes, the command is aware of the incident. From the information at my disposal, the man was with his family.

“There was an incident of robbery in the area, so the policemen shot into the air in response to the alarm raised.

“So I think a stray bullet hit the man. The officers are from the PMF 43-Squadron, Gombe, but attached to special duty in Rivers State, ” Iringe-Koko explained.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, also confirmed that the two operatives at the scene of the incident had been arrested.

She further said the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the command for proper investigation.