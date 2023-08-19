Popular Nigerian Singer, Solidstar Mentally Sick, Family Seeks Financial Support

Joseph Iniyezo, brother of Nigerian Afropop singer, Joshua Iniyezo better known as Solidstar, has shared a distressing revelation about the artist’s menal health struggles.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Solidstar’s brother said the singer has been sick and battling a lot mentally.

He said his family thought they would be able to sort the issue internally but as it stands now, it is beyond them and they need the help of his friends, colleagues and fans.

He wrote, Hello everyone my name is Joseph iniyezo I am solidstar’s brother I want to use this medium to let his fans, his friends and colleagues in the industry know that solid star is really sick I know you may be wondering why he hasn’t been active it’s because he has been sick and battling a lot mentally I know he must offended some of his friends and colleagues but please it’s not his fault, he has been really sick..we thought we could be able to solve the issue internally and we tried our best but we need your help now…his friends, his colleagues please we need your help, if there is anytime in the world when he needs your help it is now. thank you all for listening hope hear from you guys..thank you”

Watch video below: