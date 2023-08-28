Popular Nollywood Actor, Williams Uchemba Loses Mom

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to announce the death of his mother.

The movie star, on Monday via Instagram, broke the sad news, sharing her pictures.

Williams stated in his post the vision he saw before she passed and how her death has strengthened his faith.

“Rest well Mum. Few minutes before you passed you came to me in my room, you where in the room but your environment was of a different place, a place that like I’ve never seen before and you just and was smiling to me. There were also other people around you I did not recognise but they were dancing like they won the lottery.

“I immediately recognised you but something was different, you looked younger (like when you were 27 years old) with your hair resting on your shoulders neatly brushed,” he wrote.

Williams added, “Your transition strengthened my christain life, your transition strengthened my faith again to remind me of life after earth. Your transition forever stamped into my heart that there is heaven and hell and I am glad you made it to where we are all fighting to get to.”