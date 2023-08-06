President Tinubu Hails D’Tigress On Historic FIBA Afrobasketball Victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the female national basketball team for winning their fourth consecutive Afrobasket championship.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the country’s female basketball team won the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship, making it a record-fourth title in a row.

However, D’Tigress defeated the 11-time African champions 84-74 to claim their sixth championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Nigeria is now the second African side, after Senegal, to have won the championship four consecutive times.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, the President said the country was proud of their achievements.

President Tinubu tweeted, “I congratulate our very own D’Tigress @DtigressNG for a well deserved fourth consecutive AfroBasket Championship. We are proud of you.”