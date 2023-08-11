President Tinubu Should Avoid Military Intervention In Niger – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Thursday, hailed President Bola Tinubu’s diplomatic approach in resolving the crisis currently facing Niger Republic.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, also commended the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coups d’état and the forceful takeover of power”.

The Christian body, warned against military intervention in Niger, saying that such move will create enmity between Nigeria and its neighbours.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger.

“We firmly believe that the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts,” the statement added.

CAN also urged all stakeholders involved in the matter to “embrace peaceful negotiations, exercise restraint, and tirelessly work towards a sustainable resolution of the crisis in Niger”.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the leaders from the West African bloc met on Thursday for an emergency summit on the coup in Niger, after the country’s military chiefs defied an ultimatum to restore the elected president.

Barely two weeks after the military Junta, ECOWAS said it is seeking a diplomatic solution but has not ruled out using force to resolve the crisis.