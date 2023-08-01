President Tinubu To Review Salary Increase For Civil Servants

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that his administration would soon increase the salaries of civil servants, which is set to take effect following the implementation of a new minimum wage.

Tinubu made this known on Monday night during his nationwide broadcast where he addressed the country’s economy.

According to him, the move is part of efforts to cushion the impact of the removal of petroleum subsidy which has triggered a hike in the price of the commodity.

“In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming,” Tinubu added.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provisions for it for immediate implementation.”

He also lauded some private organisations that have reviewed employees’ salaries.

“I want to use this opportunity to salute many private employers in the Organised Private Sector who have already implemented general salary review for employees,” he said.

“Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there is no doubt about it that it is tough on us. But I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All of our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work,” Tinubu declared.