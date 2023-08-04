President Tinubu Withdraws Mariam Shetty’s Ministerial Nomination, Nominates Keyamo

President Bola Tinubu has withdrawn the nomination of Dr Mariam Shetty, a nominee from Kano State.

The President replaced Shetty with Mariga Mahmud.

He also nominated former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila Submits Tinubu’s Second Batch Of Ministerial Nominees To Senate

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during plenary on Friday.

Recall that on Wednesday, Shetty was among the nominees on the ministerial list sent by Tinubu to the senate.

However, Shetty’s nomination was greeted by mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, particularly, Twitter.