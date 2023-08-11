Prostate Cancer Treatment Reason I ‘Went Quiet’ After Elections – LP’s Utomi

The former Labour Party (LP) presidential aspirant, Professor Pat Utomi, has revealed his battle with the much-dreaded cancer disease.

According him in a series of tweets, Utomi said, “Prostate cancer is bringing death and misery to many men.”

He argued that if patients had been forewarned, the “misery containment” and chances of cure could be significantly enhanced, similar to breast cancer prevention efforts among women.

“When a biopsy showed I was positive last year I began treatment with a cancer Centre with a branch in Ikeja and VI,” Utomi said.

“I sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The Doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back.”

He added that once elections were over, his young nephews and cousins who are doctors in Europe and the US “joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care”.

“That’s how come it seemed I went quiet cause they controlled my phones to reduce stress,” he added.

Recall that he was one of the chieftains of the Labour Party (LP) who played a key role in the party’s 2023 presidential campaigns.

In 2022, he stepped down his presidential ambition for Peter Obi, the candidate of the LP.