Protest: After Abuja Meeting With Tinubu, NLC To Make Decision On Thursday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it will make its decision on the suspension or continuation of its protest against the effects of fuel subsidy known on Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Joe Ajaero, NLC President, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall that the organized labour held a protest after the price of fuel moved to N617 from N537.

It was gathered that the unions had given the Federal Government an ultimatum to reverse the increment.

Following the protest on Wednesday, President Tinubu invited NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and TUC President, Festus Osifo to a meeting at Aso Rock.

However, Ajaero, said that Tinubu did not force them to suspend the industrial action, adding that the President is a “pro-democracy activist; so he understands protests”.

He added that the president made some commitments during the meeting which they would take to workers’ leaders.

He said the issues at the meeting were the same as those that led to the protest ab initio.

“He has expressed his position and made some commitments, which were taken side-by-side with what the Senate said.

“We’re taking it back to the office with our colleagues to review it and release a document on our next line of action”, he said.

Ajaero noted that the issues of the palliatives as contained in the Presidential broadcast were broad, adding that some things needed to be done immediately to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

He said that an immediate decision about the protest could not be taken by the labour leaders that came for the meeting now.