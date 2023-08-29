Real Warri Pikin Opens Up On Weight Loss Surgery (Video)

Nigerian comedienne cum actress, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has opened up on her remarkable weight loss journey.

The entertainer took to her YouTube page to share her transformation, admitting that she underwent surgery.

She disclosed that her husband had urged her to undergo surgery because he was concerned about her health.

Warri Pikin revealed that the choice to do the surgery was difficult as it required a lot of courage.

The comedienne also recalled how she had engaged in several workout sessions at the gym and ate the proper meals but did not get the required result.

She said, “So na Ikechukwu now dey tell me to say I must do a weight loss surgery because he does not want to lose me. It was such a difficult time for me.

“This was like January 2023, I will cry, I went back to the gym, I will work out, I will eat right, eye go dey turn me because I no fit chop wetin I suppose to chop, it became a very difficult time for me, trying to make a decision to go on weight loss surgery so it could help me lose weight and be well.

“And then I’m trying to do it naturally; everybody around me has made up their mind except me; it was such a difficult moment for me.

“At the end of the day, I just woke up one day and said baby, I’m ready, let’s do this, and I took the most difficult decision of my life; I went on weight loss surgery.”

