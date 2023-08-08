Remi Tinubu Hosts D’Tigress In Aso Rock After Historic Afrobasket Title (Photos)

Remi also added that the performance of the team on the basketball court is a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals, especially women, to pursue their dreams.

The first lady said that the team, have placed Nigeria on the global map of excellence.

The officials of the Basketball Federation also presented a medal and jersey to the First lady.

However, Remi was presented with the silverware by Amy Okonkwo, who was adjudged the best player in the competition.

Recall that on Saturday, the team in their final showdown, defeated Senegal 84-74 to achieve the feat.

She said: “Your victory transcends sports, symbolising the potential that can be realized when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal”.

“I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country. Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour they choose to undertake”.

In his remarks at the reception, the Permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar thanked the First Lady for hosting the team with an assurance that they would be going to the drawing board to get ready for the 2024 Olympic Games with victory on their mind.

This is the Fourth consecutive victory of the D’tigress of Nigeria at the Afrobasket tournament.